Westbound lanes of Highway 401 closed in Tilbury after crash
Published Wednesday, January 22, 2020 9:37AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, January 22, 2020 9:38AM EST
A Chatham-Kent OPP cruiser on Highway 401 in Chatham, Ont., on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR -- Chatham-Kent OPP have closed the westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Tilbury.
The lanes are closed from Bloomfield Road to Merlin Road after a crash.
Police say closure it to allow for vehicle removal.
No word on when the lanes will reopen.