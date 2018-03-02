Westbound lanes of Highway 401 closed in Chatham-Kent after transport crash
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, March 2, 2018 10:32AM EST
Chatham-Kent OPP are warning drivers of a road closure on Highway 401.
The westbound lanes of the 401 are closed between Duart Road and Orford Road.
Police say it’s due to a multi-vehicle transport truck crash.
It could take up to two hours to reopen
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.