WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say a person was stabbed and taken to hospital after an incident in west Windsor.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Curry Avenue at 9:46 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of a stabbing.

Police tell AM800 a man was taken to hospital, but the extent of injuries are not being released since the investigation is in its early stages.

No one is in custody related to the incident, according to the Major Crimes Branch.

Anyone with information can contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.