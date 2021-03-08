WINDSOR, ONT. -- An investigation into a west Windsor house fire believed to be intentionally set is underway.

Windsor fire crews were on scene of a house fire in the 900 block of Bridge Avenue Sunday night. Crews reported the fire was under control around 10 p.m.

A Windsor Fire and Rescue Service investigator attended the fire to determine the origin and cause.

Chief fire prevention officer John Lee tweeted Monday morning the fire has been determined to be set intentionally and started on the first floor.

Residents of the house were not home at the time of the blaze so there were no injuries.

The damage is estimated at $150,000.

Lee says the investigation is ongoing.