WINDSOR, ONT. -- A collision resulted in a drug trafficking charge for one man after police found fentanyl and cash inside his vehicle.

Police continue to investigate the crash that led to the man’s arrest.

Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were in the area of Peter Street when they heard a possible vehicle collision nearby. Police attended the area of Sandwich and Brock Streets where they found two “severely damaged” vehicles.

Police say a male driver had fled the area on foot. Officers obtained a description and quickly located him in the area of Baby and Brock Streets where he was arrested without incident.

The driver of the other involved vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Police say through investigation a quantity of drugs were found inside the suspect vehicle and seized.

A quantity of Canadian currency and the vehicle he was driving were also seized.

Police have charged a 41-year-old Windsor man with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking - fentanyl - two counts

Leave the scene of a collision

Fail to comply with a release order

The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit is investigating the incident and is asking anyone in the area with surveillance cameras to check their footage for possible evidence.

Police are asking for evidence related to both the crash and footage of the suspect as he was fleeing the area.

Those with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com