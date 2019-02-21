

CTV Windsor





Windsor's Transportation Standing Committee has kicked the idea of moving a west-end transit terminal to city council.

The recommendation made at Wednesday’s meeting is that council defer the move to allow for further study by staff.

Transit officials came up with a plan to move the terminal on College Avenue to Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare on Prince Road.

Transit Windsor officials say re-locating the terminal at a cost of $1.6-million would improve bus service in the area and across the city.

But ward two councillor Fabio Costante tells CTV Windsor people who live close to the current terminal are better served, and rely on it being close to home.

“You're taking it away from a community that uses it and moving into another nieghbourhood that rarely uses it, and it’s going to exacerbate some congestion issues that already exist on Prince Road," says Costante.

The rookie councillor would like city staff to include this plan in the city-wide service delivery review currently taking place by Transit Windsor.

Hotel-Dieu Grace is offering the property on the northeast corner for $1 per year.