

CTV Windsor





Six students escaped a house fire in Windsor’s west end thanks to working smoke alarms.

Windsor Fire and Rescue was called to a blaze at the back of a home at 728 Rankin Avenue after 9 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters say the smoke alarms inside went off, and woke up the six students living in the home and they managed to get out safely before crews even arrived.

The fire is believed to have started in an enclosed porch by a garbage pail.

The fire did cause significant damage to the back of the home and the kitchen, whilethe heat of the flames also melted the siding on the house next door.

But crews were able to put the fire out before doing any more damage.

The cause will go down as undetermined.

Damage is estimated at $80,000.

Fire officials also remind residents that clocks go forward this Sunday, so it’s a good time to check the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.