West Belle River Beach deemed unsafe for swimming
West Belle River Beach is unsafe this week according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. (Courtesy Google Maps)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, August 1, 2018 1:22PM EDT
One Windsor-Essex beach has been deemed unsafe for swimming over the civic long weekend.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has issued a warning for West Belle River Beach.
According to the latest beach water quality report, the water contains high levels of bacteria that may pose a risk to your health.
All other Windsor area beaches are open and have bacterial levels lower than provincial standards.