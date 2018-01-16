

CTV Windsor





The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce (WERCC), in partnership with the Ontario Chamber of Commerce (OCC) has provided the Ontario government with 11 recommendations for the upcoming provincial budget.

The OCC says that the recommendations will help businesses manage costs, offer smart spending ideas, and help secure the province’s competitive advantage.

Among the recommendations is that the government drop the corporate income tax rate from 11.5 per cent to 10 per cent.

The OCC also wants to see the harmonization of the Business Education Tax across the province, as well as reductions to the Employer Health tax.

The Ontario Chamber Network is also asking the government to preserve tax exemptions of private health and dental plans.

The recommendations outlined in the OCC’s pre-budget submission all come directly from Ontario’s Chamber Network through policy resolutions at the OCC’s AGM.