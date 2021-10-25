Well-known rescued Windsor dog 'Justice' dies

Windsor, Ont. -

The dog at the centre of an animal abuse case in Windsor over five years ago has passed away.

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society announced the passing of “Justice” in a social media post on Monday.

“We are heartbroken to share that Justice, the tiny dog whose story brought our community together to advocate for better laws for animals, crossed the Rainbow Bridge yesterday,” said the Facebook post.

The shelter said he had his family by his side when he died at 11 years old, following a brief illness.

The small dog, who was later named Justice, was found in a field near Walker Road on Dec. 15, 2015, with his muzzle, neck and paws tightly bound with tape.

A dog was found with its muzzle, paws, and neck tightly bound with electrical tape in Windsor. (Courtesy Windsor/Essex County Humane Society)

After a lengthy recovery, the humane society helped Justice find a forever home.

On Feb.1, 2016, Michael Hill of Amherstburg was sentenced to two years in jail after pleading guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to an animal in court.

Animal rights activists rally outside a bail hearing for Michael Hill, who is accused of animal abuse, in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Jan. 18, 2016. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

Before his sentencing, Hill had been held without bail for nearly two months, and animal rights activists seeking 'Justice for Justice' made their presence felt at several of his court appearances.