WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit issued a Letter of Instruction to all local municipalities on Monday enhancing measures in indoor recreational facilities to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all those 12 and older.

The changes will come into effect across Windsor-Essex municipalities on Oct. 1.

“By requiring and verifying proof of vaccination for all people 12 years of age and older accessing these types of indoor facilities, we will greatly reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 and improve protection from COVID-19, limiting its spread amongst young people and their families in Windsor-Essex,” Dr.Shaker Nesathurai said in a news release.

The health unit says a lack of distancing, prolonged contact and heavy breathing associated with spots and fitness puts participants at a greater risk for COVID-19 transmission.

Under the province’s regulations that took effect Sept. 22, individuals between the ages of 12 and 17 are not required to show proof of vaccination if they are entering those venues to participate in sports, but those who are there as spectators are.

The Letter of Instruction removes the exemption for participants, WEHCU says.

The health unit says the measures were added due to high local case counts as well as Windsor-Essex holding one of the highest test positivity rates in the province.

“The fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Windsor-Essex has been significant. The region saw a rapid rise in case rates in August of 2021, and continues to have one of the highest rates of cases of COVID-19 along with one of the highest test positivity rates in the province,” the release says.

The City of Windsor announced on Sept. 20, it would be requiring anyone over the age of 12 to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination before entering indoor city recreation facilities. The city allowed athletes under the age of 18 who have received their first dose of the vaccine to use the facilities, full vaccination will be required by Nov. 1.

“In Windsor-Essex, vaccination coverage rates are lower than the provincial average for those aged 12-17. With the number of cases in schools increasing, Acting Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Shanker Nesathurai has put in place a Letter of Instruction to protect young people and reduce the potential for community spread of COVID-19,” the release says.

For those 12 and older and unvaccinated a valid medical exemption will be required under the new guidelines.

The letter also states facilities must comply with all other requirements under the Reopening Ontario Act and minimize pre and post-game or practice activities and gathering time by arriving immediately before an activity or game and leaving immediately after.

The full Letter of Instruction is available on the WECHU website.