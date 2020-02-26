WINDSOR, ONT. -- An activist known for speaking up at Windsor council meetings is running in the Ward 7 byelection.

Howard Weeks says he believes he could better effect change as a councillor, instead of raising issues as a delegate.

Weeks, the son of former mayor Bert Weeks, says he was one of the persistent voices who called for a city auditor general, which has come to pass.

Weeks lives in Walkerville but is house hunting and will be door knocking to listen to residents.

Through family and friends he sayd he already knows some of the issues plaguing Ward 7, like basement flooding.

The other declared candidates for the April 27 vote are Igor Dzaic, Barbara Holland, Ernie Lamont, Greg Lemay, Michael Malott and Therese Papineau.