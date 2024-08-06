Weekend single-vehicle collision closes roadway

A single-vehicle collision closed Wyandotte Street East over the weekend.

On Aug. 4 around 1:30 a.m., police were called to the incident on Wyandotte and Jos Janisse Avenue.

According to the Windsor police, it’s believed the truck involved collided with the flower pot in the median and flipped over.

“The driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was charged with careless driving,” said police.

The road was closed for several hours for the investigation.

Source: Austin Kerr.