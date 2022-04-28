Weekend Preview: Windsor-Essex events from April 28 – May 1
A look at what’s happening in Windsor-Essex from April 28 – May 1.
THE RHINOCEROS WOMAN & SQUIRREL PARTY
THURSDAY, APRIL 28 TO SATURDAY, APRIL 30
Cost: $25 per ticket
April 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30, 2022 at 8:00 pm
Post Productions is thrilled to present this brand-new dark, zany, sly comedy DOUBLE-BILL by award-winning Windsor-Essex Playwright Edele Winnie.
THE RHINOCEROS WOMAN
Dr. Elizabeth Foster discovers a disfigured woman in a sideshow being exhibited as The Rhinoceros Woman. All her life, Dr. Foster has wanted to make a difference in the world and she grasps this chance with all the ferocity of a hyena.
SQUIRREL PARTY
Jackie Durango had everything – a rich boyfriend and a promising future – everything but purpose and meaning. She gets involved with the Green Arrow, an environmentalist action group opposed to the construction of a nuclear power plant, and meets its mysterious leader Nemo. In all things there comes a moment of choice – will Jackie be the person others want her to be, the person she wants to be — or the person she needs to be?
Masks will be required at all times.
VENUE: THE SHADOWBOX THEATRE
1501 Howard Ave. Unit 103B
Windsor, Ontario N8X 3T5 Canada
SPRING RECEPTION AT THE AGW
THURSDAY, APRIL 28, 7:00 PM TO 9:00 PM
Cost: Free
Exhibitions include: Links as Bones: Sorel Etrog and the Fragile Body; Crip Ecologies: Vulnerable Bodies in a Toxic Landscape; Restored Treasures: Part 1; Valentin Brown: Welcome to my Regulated Body and Michele Goulette: DOWNRIVER. There will be a cash bar, hors d’oeuvres, a book signing of the publication Links as Bones: Sorel Etrog and the Fragile Body, and other exciting activities.
Registration required.
VENUE: ART GALLERY OF WINDSOR
401 Riverside Dr W.
Windsor, ON Canada
Phone: 519-977-0013
38TH ANNUAL WINDSOR HOME AND GARDEN SHOW
FRIDAY, APRIL 29 TO SUNDAY, MAY 1
Cost: $10 (Under 16 Free)
Meet more than 200 of the regions premier suppliers all under one roof. You can see, try and buy everything for inside and outside your home at this one-stop shop.
Whether you are looking at building or buying a new home, or undertaking home renovations, the Windsor Home & Garden Show is the place to find traditional, custom, and cutting edge products to create your dream home.
Friday April 29, 12pm – 7pm
Saturday April 30, 10am – 6pm
Sunday May 1, 10am – 4pm
VENUE: CENTRAL PARK ATHLETICS
3400 Grand Marais Rd E
Windsor, Ontario N8W 1W7 Canada
Phone: 519-944-8000
J.P. WISER’S WHISKY TOUR AND TASTING
FRIDAY, APRIL 29 TO SUNDAY, MAY 1
Tour Times:
Fridays 1pm, 3pm, 5pm
Saturdays & Sundays 12pm, 2pm, 4pm
Experience the story of Canadian whisky – from its vibrant history to the craftsmanship and process behind making it. Sample some of our award-winning whiskies (J.P. Wiser’s Deluxe, Lot No. 40 Rye Whisky, Pike Creek 10 Year | Rum Barrel Finish, J.P. Wiser’s 15 Year Old).
Please Note: All tours should be pre-booked to guarantee your spot. Walk-ins will be accommodated, subject to availability.
The Tour starts at your selected time and runs approximately 75-90 minutes in length. Please arrive 15 minutes prior to your tour start time. All tour attendees must be of legal drinking age and provide valid photo ID. Closed toed shoes are required to tour the Distillery.
VENUE: J.P. WISER’S DISTILLERY EXPERIENCE
2072 Riverside Drive East, Building 20
Windsor, Ontario N8Y 4S5 Canada
Phone: (519) 561-5596
A JOHN WILLIAMS CELEBRATION – LEAMINGTON
FRIDAY, APRIL 29, 7:30 PM
What do Schindler’s List, Star Wars, and Harry Potter have in common? John Williams. Williams, whose career spans over half a century, composed the music for these films and some of the most popular, recognizable, and critically acclaimed film scores in cinematic history. A concert of amazing music written by one of the most talented composers of popular music in the twentieth century.
Robert Franz, conductor
Music Sponsor: Cardinal Place for Flight to Neverland from Hook
Series Sponsor: The Toldo Foundation
VENUE: UNI-FAB
477 Highway 77
Leamington, ON N8H 3V6 Canada
WOLFHEAD TOURS
SATURDAY, APRIL 30 TO SUNDAY, MAY 1
Saturdays: 1pm & 3pm
Sundays: 2pm
Experience an exclusive behind the scenes tour and tasting at the first Premium Craft Distillery in Essex County. Guests will learn about the art and science of the distilling process for Whisky, Vodka and Gin and sample the most popular flavours in our spirits lineup.
VENUE: WOLFHEAD DISTILLERY
7781 Howard Ave
Amherstburg, Ontario N0R1J0
Phone: 519-726-1111
WINDSOR HAND MADE: TWENTY ARTISTS. TWENTY EXPRESSIONS
SATURDAY, APRIL 30 TO SUNDAY, JULY 17
Museum Windsor is excited to announce the opening of a new exhibition – WINDSOR HAND MADE – on display at the Chimczuk Museum. Twenty artists. Twenty expressions
VENUE: CHIMCZUK MUSEUM
401 Riverside Dr W
TO CATCH A SHOW: WINDSOR CINEMA & THEATRE HISTORY
SATURDAY, APRIL 30 TO MONDAY, AUGUST 1
New display at the Chimczuk Museum focusing on Windsor’s cinema and theatre history.
This display, designed by Garrett McGee, was made in conjunction with the University of Windsor’s Public History class and features information about some of Windsor’s earliest movie theatres.
To Catch a Show: Windsor Cinema & Theatre History is on display now in the Chimczuk Museum main concourse.
Special thanks to the Windsor Star and Capitol Theatre.
FESTIVAL OF BIRDS
SATURDAY, APRIL 30 TO MONDAY, MAY 23
The Friends of Point Pelee and Point Pelee National Park invite you to celebrate spring migration at the 2022 Festival of Birds from April 30 to May 23. The 2022 Festival of Birds highlights the wonders of the marsh with special programs and our bird of the year, the Green Heron.
VENUE: POINT PELEE NATIONAL PARK
CONSERVATOR IN RESIDENCE SERIES: CONDITION ASSESSMENT AND TREATMENT PROPOSALS WITH SPENCER MONTCALM
SATURDAY, APRIL 30, 12:00 PM TO 3:00 PM
Cost: Free with Admission
Join Conservator in Residence, Spencer Montcalm for a series of programs in the third floor gallery.
Join Spencer in the gallery space as he assesses these featured artworks:
Isabel McLaughlin’s Nipissing Mine, Cobalt, Ontario
Roland Brener’s Mini Monster House (variations 1, 2, and 3)
James Kerr-Lawson’s Boston, Lincolnshire
Susan Gold’s The Specimens
VENUE: ART GALLERY OF WINDSOR
PINK FLOYD: WISH YOU WERE HERE TRIBUTE
SATURDAY, APRIL 30, 8:00 PM
Cost: $30 per ticket
Wish You Here Pink Floyd Tribute hosted by the Bad Examples Riding Club.
Doors Open at 7:00 pm, Showtime: 8:00 pm
VENUE: OLDE WALKERVILLE THEATRE
1564 Wyandotte St E.
