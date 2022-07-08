Weekend Preview: Windsor-Essex events for July 8-July 10

Weekend Preview: Windsor-Essex events for July 8-July 10

Sarah McLachlan performs at the 84th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Sarah McLachlan performs at the 84th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during speech

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech -- an attack that stunned the nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver