Weekend Preview: Windsor-Essex events for July 8-July 10
Here’s a look at events in Windsor-Essex for July 8 – July10.
GABRIEL “FLUFFY” IGLESIAS: BACK ON TOUR
FRIDAY, JULY 8, 9:00 PM
Cost: $57 - $253+
The incredibly popular Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias returns to Caesars Windsor with all-new material. Catch Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias Back On Tour on The Colosseum stage Friday, July 8 at 9pm.
VENUE: THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS WINDSOR
377 Riverside Dr E
Windsor, ON Canada
Phone: 1-800-991-7777
ESSEX FUN FEST
THURSDAY, JULY 7 TO SUNDAY, JULY 10
Fun and excitement is in the air as the Town of Essex is set, once again, to host the 2022 Essex Fun Fest this summer. This festival will be the first Essex Fun Fest held since 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic making it bigger and more exciting than ever!
The Essex Fun Fest has been a staple for the Town of Essex and surrounding area since 1988. Over the years, the event has evolved into one of the largest festivals in Windsor-Essex County, offering attractions and entertainment for all ages. Be sure not to miss this fun-filled event for all ages!
VENUE: ESSEX CENTRE SPORTS COMPLEX
60 Fairview Ave. W
Essex, ON Canada
SARAH MCLACHLAN
SATURDAY, JULY 9, 9:00 PM
One of the most celebrated singer-songwriters in entertainment, Sarah McLachlan brings An Intimate Acoustic Evening with Sarah McLachlan to The Colosseum stage, Saturday, July 9 at 9pm.
VENUE: THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS WINDSOR
377 Riverside Dr E
Windsor, ON Canada
Phone: 1-800-991-7777
KINGSVILLE OPEN STREETS
SATURDAY, JULY 9, 4:00 PM TO 10:30 PM
Open Streets in Downtown Kingsville is Saturdays from 4:00pm – 10:30pm between July 2 and September 3.
A portion of Main and Division is closed to allow Kingsville businesses to expand their patios into the street. Enjoy a stroll through our vibrant community’s fresh, open spaces.
Open Streets is dependent on weather. Free concerts are provided by the Kingsville Music Society and Arts Society of Kingsville hosts family activities on the Carnegie parquette.
VENUE: MAIN STREET, KINGSVILLE
Main Street
Kingsville, ON N9Y 1A1 Canada
SUMMER FUN FARM BASH
Saturday, July 9
7396 Howard Avenue
Gates open at 4p.m. Event starts at 6:30 p.m. Aaron Furlotte Trio, Crystal and Ryan, Robert Higgins and the Higgi Country Music Project. Update: Tickets are Sold Out.
THE UNIVERSE IN MOTION
SATURDAY, JULY 9 TO SUNDAY, JULY 10
Cost: $20
Local theatrical dance company, Windsor Dance eXperience Inc., explores our universe through movement in their next production this summer. Cosmos: The Universe in Motion will be presented at the Capitol Theatre Windsor, July 9th at 7 pm and July 10th 2:30pm. Inspired by characteristics of planets, stars, and other cosmic entities, this production is told entirely through dance and will feature 50 local youth ages 6-35.
VENUE: THE CAPITOL THEATRE
121 University Ave
Windsor, ON Canada
Phone: 519.973.1238
RIVERSIDE PET FEST
SATURDAY, JULY 9, 10:00 AM TO 4:00 PM
Cost: Free Entry
Riverside Pet Fest is a pet friendly vendor event showcasing local rescues, businesses, services and clubs. The first 50 dogs to line up at Pet Valu at 10am receive a complimentary doggy bag stuffed with all the best goodies!
VENUE: PET VALU RIVERSIDE
8420 Wyandotte St. E
Windsor, ON N8S 1T6 Canada
Phone: 519-944-7813
ANNE OF GREEN GABLES THE BALLET
SATURDAY, JULY 9, 7:30 PM
Ballet Jorgen Presents: Anne of Green Gables the Ballet based on the beloved novel. Anne of Green Gables recounts the adventures of Anne Shirley, an 11-year-old orphan girl living on a farm in the fictional town of Avonlea on Prince Edward Island.
VENUE: CHRYSLER THEATRE
201 Riverside Dr. W
Windsor, ON Canada
Phone: 519.252.6579
TECUMSEH SUMMER CONCERT SERIES
SUNDAY, JULY 10, 1:00 PM TO 3:00 PM
The Town of Tecumseh is back with their long-awaited event: The Summer Concerts in The Park Series. Bring along a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a free live musical performance overlooking the water. No registration is necessary and it’s free! Live performances will be held each Sunday afternoon (excluding Holidays). Dates and performers are listed below.
JUNE 26 – MIDLIFE JAZZ
JULY 10 – BEEBO MUSIC WITH JANGLES THE CLOWN
13400 Riverside Dr. E.
Tecumseh, ON N8N 1B1 Canada
Phone: 519-735-4756
A full list of more events is on the TWEPI website.
