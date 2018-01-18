

A look at Windsor-Essex entertainment Jan. 18-21.

Dancing with the Stars Live!

"Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Light Up the Night" has two all-ages shows planned at Caesars Windsor at The Colosseum. Joining the cast are celebrity guests and Mirrorball Champion Jordan Fisher and Finalist Frankie Muniz!

The dancers will be reprising their incredible season 25 performances alongside their professional partners Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson. The routines ranges from sizzling salsas to elegant waltzes and high energy group numbers, plus original pieces choreographed by Emmy© winning choreographer Mandy Moore. Tickets are still available for the early show at 4 p.m. and late show at 9 p.m.

The King In Concert

You can celebrate the iconic music of Elvis Presley with “The King In Concert”. Tonight’s show stars impersonator James Cawley. He has been ranked the #1 Elvis impersonator in the USA by a committee of Elvis fan club presidents and is endorsed by some of “The King’s” original back-up singers and musicians. He also earned finalist status in the Worldwide Elvis impersonator contest. He has appeared at sold out shows in theatres and casinos across the US in Vegas, Atlantic City, Myrtle Beach, Chicago.Showtime is 8pm.

Mini Pop Kids

Remember the Mini Pops? Well the original group of talented kids from the 80’s are all grown up, but now a new generation has taken over. Mini Pop Kids sing clean versions of hot songs in a high-energy show. The tour is making a stop at the Chrysler Theatre on Sunday. Tickets are available online or at the Chrysler Theatre Box office. 2 pm, $25 and up 519.252.6579, chyrslertheatre.com

Windsor Symphony Orchestra Concert For Kids – Wind Quintet

Windsor Symphony Orchestra presents Concerts For Kids at The Capitol Theatre. This is one of the most adorable classical concert series. Bring the family, sit on the chairs, the yoga mats, or dance away to musicians from the WSO. These 45 minute shows are perfect for elementary age children. 10 am and 11 am, $5.

Heathers The Musical

Heathers The Musical is the darkly delicious story of Veronica Sawyer, a brainy, beautiful teenage misfit who hustles her way into the most powerful and ruthless clique at Westerberg High: the Heathers. But before she can get comfortable atop the high school food chain, Veronica falls in love with the dangerously sexy new kid J.D. Friday January 19 – Sunday January 21, 2018. cardinalmusicproduction.com

Canadian Arabic Orchestra: Roots

Since the beginning of time, people have been striving to establish a sense of belonging to their surroundings. Just as the roots of a tree find their way and cling to the earth, we express our love to our land and Mother Nature through songs like these. They are light, yet they contain the four elements of nature… Wind, Earth, Fire, and Water. Friday 7:30 pm, $25. www.capitoltheatrewindsor.ca.