A look at Windsor-Essex entertainment from May 31 – June 3.

Border City Wrestling – Impact Wrestling taping

Border City Wrestling is hosting Impact Wrestling Television tapings at two shows this weekend. The four episodes will be broadcast in over 120 countries around the world.

Clip D’Amore

Night 1

- Austin Aries vs. WinCity’s own Aiden Prince

- Desmond Xavier vs. Former BCW Champion Phil Atlas

- Matt Sydal and BCW Champ Kongo Kong vs. A1 & Reverso

Night 2

- Fenix vs. Rich Swann

- Moose & A1 vs. Austin Aries & Phil Atlas

The shows include about 50 performers and 70 crew members at St. Clair College. Bell time is 7 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available online or at the door.

The Valkyrie

AT the theatre, about 40 local youth dancers will be executing various styles of dance and combat. Windsor Dance eXperience presents The Valkyrie. It’s an epic tale inspired by the Norse mythology told through dance, at The Capitol Theatre Saturday and Sunday. Organizers say the production includes vibrant costumes, brilliant lights and sets and the dancers range in age from 13 to 28. Tickets are available online or at the Capitol Threatre Box Office.

Art in the Park

Art in the Park is often referred to as the kick off to festival season in Windsor. Over 270 artists and artisans display and retail their items in booths set up around the gated grounds Willistead Manor in Olde Walkerville . Several local musicians also will be providing entertainment at various points of the park. Admission is $5 at the gate.

Ribfest

Ribfest is taking place at riverfront festival plaza. It features food booths, a craft beer market and local bands.