

Melanie Borrelli, CTV Windsor





A look at Windsor-Essex entertainment for March 1 – March 4.

Alice Cooper

He’s known for a theatrical brand of hard rock that is intended to shock his audience. Alice Cooper performs at the casino’s Colosseum tonight at 8 p.m. as part of his North American tour. Debuting in the 70s, the group created a stage show that features electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. After almost five decades and a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Cooper continues to tour regularly performing six months on the road each year worldwide. There are still a few tickets left for the show.

WSO - The Summer of ’69

The Windsor Symphony Orchestra and Jeans ‘n Classics are teaming to perform favourites from the Summer of Love. A Night At Woodstock promises to help the audience experience the summer of 69, with music of rock icons, such as Jimi Hendrix, Santana, Jefferson Airplane, and Joni Mitchell. Tickets for Fridays show can be purchased online or at the Chrysler Theatre Box Office.

Chase & Ovation Prince tribute

Chase & Ovation claims to be the world’s only Prince tribute band sanctioned by Prince himself. The night is billed as a high energy, action-packed salute to the music of Prince. Chase ansd Ovation has been performing Prince hits for the past 10 years! The show runs Saturday night at the Chrysler Theatre. There are still a few tickets available.

Love and Human Remains

In theatre, University Players presents Love and Human Remains. It’s a dark comedy, thriller for mature audiences. Fri – Sat 8 pm, Sun 2 pm, $22Also Playing Mar 7 – Mar 11. uwindsor.ca

Hatch Studio Theatre– 401 Sunset Ave., Windsor