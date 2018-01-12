

Melanie Borrelli, CTV Windsor





A look at Windsor-Essex entertainment for Jan. 11 – Jan. 14.

Sebastian Maniscalco

Sebastian Maniscalco is bringing his new “Stay Hungry” tour to Windsor this weekend. The stand-up comedian is known for inviting his audiences to take a look at their own habits through the lens of his old-world, Italian-American upbringing. Aside from his sold-out comedy appearances, Maniscalco has a new top-ranked show on SiriusXM and was included on Forbes’ 2017 list of “The World’s Highest Paid Comedians”. The tour title “Stay Hungry” is also the name of his forthcoming 2018 book. His tour began in Montreal on Jan. 5th and includes stops in Washington, D.C., Chicago, Boston and New York City. There are still a few tickets remaining for his Saturday show.

International Windsor Psychic Expo

Here’s something for those interested in psychic phenomena and the paranormal. The International Windsor Psychic Expo runs Friday to Sunday at the Caboto Club. International psychics and mediums will perform private psychic readings, tarot card readings, astrology, and more. Guests can attend psychic demonstrations, free lectures and get free prizes. There will also be a selection of new age books, crystals and jewelry for purchase from vendors.12 pm – 9 pm Fri 11am – 9 pm Sat & 11 am – 7 pm Sun, $10

psychic.com

WIFF’s monthly series screening

The Windsor International Film Festival’s monthly series screening is taking place at the Capitol Theatre tonight. The films include Breathe and Loving Vincent. Tickets are being sold in the lobby.