A look at Windsor-Essex entertainment for April 12-15.

WSO: Toldo Pops – Canadian Brass

Uniquely engaging, humorous and unforgettable – that’s how Windsor Symphony Orchestra officials describe this weekend’s concerts featuring Canadian Brass. The brass ensemble joins the WSO for a concert with music ranging from classical to blues and beyond. They take the stage Saturday and Sunday at the Capitol Theatre.

Evening with Chef Michael Smith in Small Town Canada

One of Canada’s best-known chefs is making a stop in Windsor. Chef Michael Smith will be showcasing some of his award-winning dishes at Mezzo Restaurant on Erie Street tonight and Friday. The American-born chef, who now lives in P.E.I, is the host of Chef Michael’s Kitchen on Food Network Canada. Some of the proceeds go to Transition to Betterness.

Whiskers & Tails Gala

Something for animal lovers. The Whiskers & Tails Gala runs this Saturday night at the St. Clair Centre for the Arts. This year’s theme is Midnight in Paris and local band Bigg Wiggle is set to perform. The event supports many humane society programs including cruelty investigations, humane education, spay/neuter and caring for the thousands of animals every year.

Love, Sex, and the I.R.S

The Bank Theatre presents “Love, Sex, and the I.R.S” at Leamington United Church Hall. Two young unemployed musicians try to save money by filling out their tax returns as a married couple and get a visit from a lonely IRS auditor. The adult comedy opened last night and runs through Sunday.





