

CTV Windsor





The Ontario Fire Marshal has determined the cause of a weekend house fire and explosion in Windsor was accidental.

Windsor firefighters were called to a multi-unit residence at 533 Church St. around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Fire investigators as well as Union Gas officials remained on scene on Sunday.

One person remains in hospital after being airlifted to Hamilton on Saturday with severe injuries. There is no update to the victim’s condition.

Eight other people have been displaced.

The man who owns the home, John Lutfallah, told CTV News he never saw anything like what happened.

"I was upset, really upset. I try my best to maintain them, clean them and take care of them but I can't do the impossible,” said Lutfallah.

Damage from the fire and explosion is estimated at $75,000.