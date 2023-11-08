Wednesday morning house fire in Windsor
Crews are on scene of a fire in Windsor Wednesday morning.
A home in the 1300 block of University Ave. near Cameron Avenue was being doused by fire crews.
There is no word on how the fire started, damage estimate or if anybody was home at the time.
More details will be released as they become available.
What a just-released report says about Canada's most common and deadly form of cancer
A report released Wednesday by the Canadian Cancer Society details how deaths from lung cancer—the most common and deadly form of cancer in Canada—have taken a significant tumble in recent years, a step forward believed to be connected largely to reductions in smoking and tobacco use.
Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada
Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.
BREAKING 3 injured following reports of explosion in west Ottawa
Firefighters are on scene following reports of an explosion at a fire station construction site at 1075 March Road in Kanata.
Winnipeg woman sues Tim Hortons alleging cream in tea led to hospitalization
A Winnipeg woman is suing Tim Hortons alleging a staff mistake that added cream instead of almond milk to her tea led to a severe allergic reaction and stopped her heart for several minutes.
'Grey's Anatomy' star Patrick Dempsey named Sexiest Man Alive
He's not just 'McDreamy' anymore -- Patrick Dempsey is now also People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive.
DEVELOPING More Canadians could soon be leaving Gaza after names appear in latest document
More Canadians could soon be leaving Gaza after their names appeared in the latest published document by Gaza's General Authority of Crossings and Borders.
On anniversary of partner's death, Vancouver man asks why local hospital still won't allow MAID
Two years ago, Vancouverite Scott Harrison lost the love of his life. His partner Christina Bates was forced to be transferred to Vancouver General Hospital on the morning of Nov. 7, 2021 in order to fulfill her wish of medical assistance in dying, or MAiD.
Alberta family furious after home raided by police
Alberta RCMP are investigating the actions of a man after a series of events that led to police raiding two homes where no crimes were being committed.
It's a Hallmark moment in St. John's with three local movies hitting TV screens
Three locally-produced films are hitting the Hallmark channel this month. It’s a promising sign in Newfoundland and Labrador’s growing film industry.
Freezing rain expected to fall in Waterloo-Wellington
Afternoon and evening drivers can expect slippery conditions on the roads in Waterloo Region and Wellington County.
Cyclist airlifted with serious injuries after Kitchener crash
A cyclist was seriously injured and needed to be airlifted to hospital after a crash in Kitchener.
Region of Waterloo inching towards second hybrid encampment site
Six months after the opening of its first tiny home hybrid shelter, the Region of Waterloo is exploring the possibility of opening a second.
Funding shortfall forcing layoffs at local health unit
Huron-Perth Public Health (HPPH) says it’s removing 10 per cent of its workforce to try and eliminate at $1.5-million budget shortfall.
70 years after the fight, the battle goes on for London Korean War veteran
By late 1950,Sam Carr was in the regular force with The Royal Canadian Regiment. Soon, a senior officer wanted him for a new conflict a half a world away.
London, Ont. developer rant caught on tape during BIA meeting
The issues and frustrations of downtown business people came to the forefront on Tuesday when Shmuel Farhi went off on a rant at a London Business Improvement Association meeting.
Freezing rain warning issued for Simcoe County, Muskoka
Freezing rain is expected to make driving conditions tricky on Wednesday across parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka.
Barrie mayor to make pitch for more land to Oro-Medonte as opposition to plan forms
Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall will be making a presentation to a town council on Wednesday that he is not the head of.
'Only a last resort': Inclusion Alberta calls on parents to help close seclusion rooms
A family advocacy group is calling on all Alberta parents to have a conversation with their children's schools about the practice of seclusion rooms, something it says can cause serious emotional and psychological damage.
Ontario car dealerships are price gouging customers: survey
When you buy a car, you'll be pitched warranties, rust protection and other options you can usually accept or decline. But, a new survey finds that some dealers are forcing customers to buy adds-ons, and if they don't, they won't sell them the car.
Another arrest made in Sagamok First Nation homicide
A second suspect has been charged in connection with a deadly stabbing on Sagamok First Nation in September police say.
Years of putdowns, sleeping during meetings leads to discipline hearing for northwest Ont. teacher
A teacher with the Lakehead District School Board in northwestern Ontario faced a disciplinary hearing this month mainly related to a series of insults to staff members and school board trustees.
NEW THIS MORNING The city of Ottawa's 2024 draft budget will be tabled today
City council voted to direct staff to draft the budget with a maximum 2.5 per cent property tax increase, which would add $105 to the average urban property tax bill next year.
-
Environment Canada issues special weather statement for freezing rain
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for freezing rain tonight and into Thursday morning.
Section of major Toronto road to be closed for construction until end of year
A major stretch of road in downtown Toronto will be closed for construction until the end of December, according to the city.
EMSB to file motion saying English school boards shouldn't have to communicate in French
The English Montreal School Board says it plans to file a motion Wednesday in Quebec Superior Court about its right to communicate in English.
Teen charged in death of three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore
A 19-year-old Quebec man has been charged in the death of a three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore. Court records show that the accused has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm and obstructing justice.
Quebec girl invited by Real Madrid to play soccer in Spain
Eva Labrie Fabricio is about to live the dream of her lifetime after being invited to the Real Madrid international soccer camp.
Charlottetown man charged with attempted murder after tent fire
Police in Charlottetown have charged a man with attempted murder after a tent fire in the city Monday morning.
Antigonish man, 83, dies after being hit by car: N.S. RCMP
Police in Antigonish, N.S., say a pedestrian has died after he was hit by a car Tuesday evening.
Missing Fredericton woman featured on true crime show
Erin Brooks' family is hoping a true crime show will bring them some answers about her disappearance.
Sentencing hearing begins for man, mother involved in fatal crash
Dozens of friends and family members flooded a Winnipeg courtroom Tuesday as the sentencing hearing began for a man who pleaded guilty to impaired driving in a fatal collision that killed a 24-year-old woman.
Inquest into deaths of men who interacted with Manitoba police begins
An inquest into the deaths of five men, who had interactions with police, is underway at the Winnipeg law courts.
LIVE @ 9 M.T. Smith to reveal today plan for reforming Alberta's health system
The Alberta government is expected to reveal Wednesday how it plans to reform the province's health-care system.
-
What to do if you or someone else breaks through thin ice
There is a warning to residents and visitors to Banff National Park over the dangers of venturing out on thin ice over the long weekend.
Edmonton family 'traumatized' by police tactical siege in false kidnapping case
A north Edmonton man says he's "disgusted" by the actions of a police tactical squad after officers busted his door, swore at his parents and pointed guns at his kids last week.
Here's why Canadian non-binary youth avoid team sports, according to a B.C. study
A new study is shedding light on the barriers non-binary youth in Canada face when it comes to participating in team sports.
MLA gives emotional appeal for B.C. teen to stay with family as foster father battles cancer
Fighting back tears Tuesday, BC United MLA Mike de Jong made an emotional plea in the B.C. legislature on behalf of a 14-year-old girl in foster care.