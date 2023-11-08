WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Wednesday morning house fire in Windsor

    Windsor fire crews on scene of a fire at University Avenue and Cameron Avenue. Nov. 8, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) Windsor fire crews on scene of a fire at University Avenue and Cameron Avenue. Nov. 8, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

    Crews are on scene of a fire in Windsor Wednesday morning.

    A home in the 1300 block of University Ave. near Cameron Avenue was being doused by fire crews.

    There is no word on how the fire started, damage estimate or if anybody was home at the time.

    More details will be released as they become available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada

    Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News