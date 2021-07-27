WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy (WECOSS) will be hosting an online town hall to answer questions about the proposed locations for a future consumption and treatment site.

The two locations being considered for a Consumption and Treatment Service (CTS) facility in Windsor are at 101 Wyandotte Street East and 628 Goyeau Street.

The town hall will offer information from a panel of experts who include:

Dr. Wajid Ahmed (Medical Officer of Health; Windsor Essex County Health Unit)

City of Windsor Councillor Rino Bortolin (Ward 3)

A harm reduction expert from Pozitive Pathways Community Services

Guelph Community Health Center - Operators of the Guelph CTS site

A local addictions physician

Windsor Police Services

A person with lived experience using substances

“A CTS site is one part of an overall comprehensive system to prevent harms caused by substance use. These sites provide clients with sterile equipment to help stop the spread of infectious diseases, and employ trained staff who oversee clients’ substance use and respond to negative reactions or overdoses when they occur,” a news release from the health unit says.

CTS staff offer social services connections such as housing, income supports and treatment referrals for those seeking help. The sites also improve safety by aiming to reduce public consumption and inappropriate needle disposal.

The town halls are part of the required community consultation process when applying for a local CTS site. Other outreach included an online survey, key informant interviews and focus groups with neighbouring businesses, community groups, and residents.

WECOSS is offering four opportunities for the community to ask their questions at a town hall session.

Residents can choose from the following dates:

Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 6 at 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

More information regarding CTS facilities and registration for the town hall sessions is available on the WECOSS website.