WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 50 per cent full vaccination rate is what should be required before any easement of mask restrictions can be considered in Windsor-Essex, according the local health unit.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says a wait and see approach regarding true transmission is needed, while other countries around the world relax mask requirements.

“We’ll have to wait and see, especially when you are connecting with people in different settings,” says Ahmed.

Ahmed says the region is currently 25 per cent fully vaccinated, but notes he’d like figure that to increase before mask rules can be lifted.

“Outdoor setting versus indoor setting, people who you know or maybe people who are your friends or family versus people who are completely strangers in public space, private space,” says Ahmed.

Ahmed says he’s “comfortable” with how many residents are currently fully inoculated against COVID-19, but stresses getting both doses will result in a speedier return to normalcy.

“If you want to celebrate, if you want to go out, if you want to hang out with people, get your vaccine, first and second dose quickly so we as a community can move forward quickly,” he says.