WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is informing the public about a possible COVID-19 exposure risk at Bath and Body Works in the Devonshire Mall.

The health unit has added the candle and body care store at the mall to its Potential Public Exposure list.

The dates of exposure are listed as Saturday, Mar. 13 between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The health unit lists public locations where a COVID-19 positive case either worked, visited or attended during their infectious period when it is determined there is a risk to public exposure and the WECHU is unable to contact everyone who may have been exposed.

While the risk is considered low, the WECHU asks anyone who visited the location during those dates and times to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure as a precaution.