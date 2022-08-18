WECHU warns of next wave of COVID-19

There have been 642 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex and the acting medical officer of health is warning residents to prepare for the next wave, which is expected to hit in the fall.

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says the number of people who are fully vaccinated is not where he'd like it to be and he is concerned.

“I think it's important to recognize that Windsor-Essex has suffered disproportionately from COVID when compared to other health districts so I think it behooves us to try and take as many precautions as we can to minimize the burden of disease,” says Nesathurai.

He says COVID has not gone away and there is a risk for more outbreaks in the fall.

He says he is also concerned about the flu and other respiratory illnesses.