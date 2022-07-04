WECHU warns of 12,000 possible student suspensions in September

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is urging parents and students to plan ahead to avoid suspension in September due to incomplete immunization records.

About 13,000 secondary students with incomplete immunization records received immunization notices in June. Since the notification letters were sent, approximately 1,000 secondary students have received vaccinations and/or updated their records.

That means 12,000 secondary students still face suspension this fall.

“We know the students’ summer schedules fill up fast. This is one way students can plan their summer early, so they’re not leaving this until the last minute, risking a possible school suspension,” said Stephanie McCallum, manager of the Healthy Schools Program.

WECHU is reminding Grade 7 students (this past school year) and any secondary students with missing immunizations, to plan to receive their shots as soon as possible.

In an effort to get all students who did not receive their Grade 7 vaccines caught up, the catch-up immunization clinics are scheduled Monday to Friday at a number of community locations throughout the summer.

In addition, clinics are available at the WECHU’s Windsor and Leamington office locations. The catch-up immunization clinic schedule is available online. Appointments can be made online or by calling 519-258-2146 ext. 4500. Vaccination appointments are available now for July and August.

Public health staff will be available to assess and update the immunization records and/or administer vaccines for Hepatitis B, HPV, and Meningococcal disease at any of the clinics.

"We encourage families to contact their child’s health care provider for other vaccines needed and to update their child’s immunization record online, by visiting immune.wechu.org,” said McCullum.

At the beginning of September, secondary students who still have incomplete immunization records will receive a suspension notice, suspending them from school for up to 20 days.

More information on the immunization requirements for school, and to access or update student immunization records is available on the WECHU website.