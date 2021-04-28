Advertisement
WECHU to resume beach testing and West Nile Virus surveillance programs this summer
Published Wednesday, April 28, 2021 12:18PM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit plans on resuming two non-COVID programs this summer.
Beach water quality testing and the West Nile Virus surveillance program will go ahead this year. The West Nile mosquito surveillance continued last year despite COVID-19, but the beach program was put on hold.
Health Unit CEO Theresa Marentette said Wednesday, they are able to do beach testing this summer.
“We have hired public health inspector students and we will be moving forward,” said Marentette
The programs run from June until the fall.