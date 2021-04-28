WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit plans on resuming two non-COVID programs this summer.

Beach water quality testing and the West Nile Virus surveillance program will go ahead this year. The West Nile mosquito surveillance continued last year despite COVID-19, but the beach program was put on hold.

Health Unit CEO Theresa Marentette said Wednesday, they are able to do beach testing this summer.

“We have hired public health inspector students and we will be moving forward,” said Marentette

The programs run from June until the fall.