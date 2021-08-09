Advertisement
WECHU to host youth COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Published Monday, August 9, 2021 10:17AM EDT
FILE - A nurse prepares to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy's Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP / Frank Augstein, Pool)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is hosting a youth-focused COVID-19 vaccine pop-up on Wednesday.
In an effort to get more youth vaccinated against the virus the health unit will be hosting a vaccination clinic for youth 12-17 at the Sandwich Teen Action Group (STAG).
The clinic will take place between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Health cards are not required at the vaccination clinics and the health unit will provide refreshments.
Further information is available on wevax.ca