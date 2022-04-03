WECHU to host community catch-up immunization clinics for students

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will be hosting a number of community clinics over the next several months to ensure students in grades 7-12 are caught up on their vaccines.

The WECHU started offering clinics for eligible students to receive their vaccine series for Hepatitis B, Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and Meningococcal disease at the Devonshire Mall vaccination clinic.

The Meningococcal vaccine is required to attend school in Ontario.

With its closure Saturday, the WECHU says students will need to attend a community catch-up immunization clinic at other locations.

The WECHU says public health units in Ontario are required to enforce the Immunization of School Pupils Act by assessing and maintaining the vaccination records of students.

Part of that includes ensuring students have the chance to complete their vaccination series before the 2022-2023 school year.

The WECHU says this will reduce the number of future suspension orders that are issued in the region.

The catch-up clinics will be held over the next several months in each municipality.

This month, WECHU will be hosting clinics in Leamington at Nature Fresh Farms and in Lakeshore at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre.

Available clinic locations, dates and times will be available on the booking website and will continue to be updated as new locations are confirmed.

The WECHU is also reminding parents these vaccines continue to be available through their local health care provider for eligible students at no cost.