WECHU to end COVID-19 updates and regular media briefings

It’s an end of an era for COVID-19 updates with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

WECHU says Thursday’s bi-weekly update is the final COVID-19 Public Health Update to be issued by the health unit.

In the most recent update, the health unit reported two new deaths and 35 new high-risk COVID-19 cases over the past two days. There are 29 people in the hospital with COVID-19.

The health unit also released its weekly epidemiological summary on Thursday. The weekly high-risk case rate is 51.8 cases per 100,000 population, a decrease of 47.8 per cent compared to the previous week.

The local data section of their website will continue to be updated every Thursday at noon with COVID-19 information.

The last regular COVID-19 update video media briefing will be on June 2.

WECHU has been providing regular COVID-19 updates since the pandemic began in March 2020