WECHU to allow extra-curricular activities for fully vaccinated students when policy in place

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says extra-curricular activities can resume if local school boards put policies in place ensuring students are fully vaccinated.

Health Unit CEO Nicole Dupuis says during a meeting on Wednesday, the health unit told the public board to come up with a policy for extra-curricular activities.

The key point of the policy would be that all participants must be fully vaccinated.

Once a school board has instituted that policy, they can move forward with resuming extra-curricular activities.

RESPONSE FROM SCHOOL BOARDS

The four publicly funded school boards of Windsor-Essex issued a joint statement on Thursday, stating they have agreed to follow the health unit’s recommendations and will enact procedures to limit participation in extracurricular activities for only those students, staff, officials and volunteers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We believe that extracurriculars are very important for the physical and mental health of our students, however, we also believe they can only proceed in a way that will reduce the risk of further spread of COVID-19 amongst our students and staff; vaccination is the best way to reduce that likelihood,” said the statement.

Once school boards have formalized their procedures, they will work together with the Windsor and Essex County Secondary Schools Athletic Association (WECSSAA) on determining which sports may be able to proceed based on the amount of time in the season, on the number of students who would be eligible to participate, and the number of coaches who will be available.

The boards say a timeline for return to play will vary depending on all of these factors.

Elementary students in Grade 7 and 8 who are fully vaccinated will also be able to participate in extracurricular activities, under this procedure.

Each school board will also develop its own internal method for students, staff, officials and volunteers to provide proof of their full vaccination status before they can be approved as eligible for participation.

WECSSAA and its member boards have decided to play regionally among schools in Windsor and Essex County with the primary focus on re-engaging our students in athletics. High schools will not participate in SWOSSAA and OFSAA competition, but will follow return to play protocols of each organization, including those of the Ontario Physical and Health Education Association.

“The main focus will be on skill development and inter school play, within WECSSAA member

boards that support extracurriculars of fully vaccinated students,” said the statement.

Some athletic associations have not mandated the same public health standards regarding vaccination of student-athletes, volunteers and officials.

“Competing with other school boards, and travelling to other locations in Ontario does not support safe regional play at this time,” said the boards.

There has been a pause on extra-curricular activities since school resumed in September. Community sports and activities are permitted.