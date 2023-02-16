WECHU talks timeline around SafePoint CTS approvals, funding

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit’s board convened Thursday for a regularly scheduled meeting, with the topic of the SafePoint consumption and treatment site discussed in depth.

Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai began the meeting with remarks in which he said he’s proud of the work the unit is doing to combat the opioid epidemic – including establishing SafePoint.

“Our compassion mission is what it’s always been, to keep people alive as long as we can with the resources that we have,” he said.

The expectation has been that the CTS will open in March, but recent debate had made that unclear.

At Thursday’s meeting, WECHU CEO Dr. Ken Blanchette reiterated that the opening is contingent on federal approval – particularly an exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

He said that a representative for the federal government is tentatively scheduled to conduct a virtual walkthrough of the site in March and, should they find little or no remediation needed, the site can open shortly after.

“We’re very confident that the virtual inspection for the federal approval will move through expeditiously and we’ll be able to open on our anticipated timelines,” said WECHU’s director of public health programs Eric Nadalin.

It’s the provincial approval that’s really in the middle of debate across the region – because much of the funding anticipated to operate SafePoint comes with that.

Nadalin says research into other markets has determined provincial approval for such sites can take about 12 months. Eight have passed in this case.

“We’re moving through that process,” said Nadalin.

WECHU estimates provincial approval to come in (or by) July and if so, neither the City of Windsor nor the County of Essex will be tasked with any previously unexpected funding for the site.

If it takes longer to acquire such approval, WECHU estimates $60,000 total will need to be fronted until it comes – with that cost most likely split by the city and the county.

“It would be seen as a gap or a temporary shortfall,” said Fabio Costante, Chair of WECHU’s board and Ward 2 Councillor in the city.

“It’s something that initially wouldn’t be recommended to operational, it would be recommended as a one time disbursement, which has no effect on the operational budget and therefore the levy.”

Costante was one of six members of the previous council who voted to approve the CTS location last year, and has advocated for it through the debate taking place the past few weeks.