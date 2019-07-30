

Ricardo Veneza , CTV Windsor





Two more foot care clinics have been suspended by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit as part of an ongoing investigation.

In a news release, the health unit says the foot care clinics run by the same operator in Leamington at the South Essex Community Council and Sun Parlour Home have been suspended until further notice.

The health unit first launched its investigation following a complaint received June 12 concerning a number of clinics across Windsor-Essex.

The initial results saw three clinics across Essex, Harrow and McGregor suspended for breaches in infection prevention and control practices including cleaning, handling of equipment and a lack of standard operating procedures.

On Monday, the Essex-area operations, run by Essex Community Services, consolidated into a single clinic in the town of Essex following a suspension by the health unit.

WECHU says the risk of infection is very low, but recommends clients that have received services from any of these locations to consult their healthcare provider to discuss their specific risk.

Issues could include localized skin or tissue irritation to more serious systemic infections such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C or even HIV.

The health unit asks anyone looking for more information to call the Environmental Health Department at 519-258-2146 x4475.