WECHU still recommends indoor masking after province denies request to make it mandatory

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is continuing to recommend indoor mask after the province denied their request to make it mandatory again.

In a letter on May 4, medical officers of health from Niagara, Windsor-Essex and Peterborough asked Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore to reinstate the mandatory mask order in a variety of indoor settings including schools, stores and workplaces.

In his response dated May 6 and released Thursday by the Ministry of Health after an inquiry by CP24, Moore says their request is not needed.

“As I have throughout the course of the pandemic, I will continue to monitor the data and the COVID-19 situation across the province to assess the need for any changes to the Class (masking) Order or other public health measures at a provincial level,” Moore wrote.

Windsor medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai said in a statement to CTV News on Friday that WECHU will continue with the recommendation.

“With the goal of advancing the health of the community, the Windsor Essex Health Unit continues to recommend that masks be worn at indoor settings including schools, college and universities,” said the statement.

Most indoor mask requirements were lifted in Ontario on March 21.

With files from CP24's Chris Herhalt.