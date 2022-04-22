WECHU says some Windsor-Essex residents are getting COVID twice

As the pandemic continues into its third year, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says some residents are getting COVID-19 twice.

Acting medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex Dr. Shanker Nesathurai said Thursday that they are aware of the possibility.

“We do know that people can become re-infected with COVID,” said Nesathurai.

WECHU manager of epidemiology Ramsey D’Souza said there are examples of reinfection in the region.

“We have seen some cases that have become re-infected within 90 days, typically we don’t see that as often, but we are seeing cases here in our region,” says D’Souza.

The health unit doesn’t have specific data on reinfections.

“I don’t have the exact number of cases of percentage of cases, but it has come up in our investigations,” says D’Souza.

According to Public Health Ontario, a reinfection is considered a subsequent infection of SARS-CoV-2 that has taken place at least 90 days after the initial infection. The National Institute of Public Health of Quebec has a similar definition, with SARS-CoV-2 reinfection expected to occur at least 90 days following the onset of symptoms from the primary infection.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), because it’s possible for PCR test results to remain positive or fluctuate for weeks or even months after they were first conducted, positive results obtained within three months of a previous infection might not actually represent a true reinfection. But it’s not yet clear how soon after a COVID-19 diagnosis that reinfection can take place, PHAC says.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTVNews.ca.