WECHU says no evidence fake vaccine certificate contributed to Kingsville restaurant outbreak

Windsor, Ont. -

The acting medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex says the investigation into a major COVID-19 outbreak at a Kingsville restaurant is ongoing, but he doesn’t believe that the presentation of fake vaccination documents was a factor.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit issued a 'high risk' exposure alert for Elite Restaurant from Nov. 18 to Dec. 2 after 42 people tested positive for COVID-19 following a birthday party. As of Thursday, the number of positive cases has increased to 45.

Under the Reopening Ontario Act, all indoor dining guests at restaurants must show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says that is part of the investigation.

“In this particular case, I don’t think we have evidence to suggest that the presentation of fraudulent documents contributed to this cluster of cases, or this outbreak,” said Nesathurai.

Elite restaurant owner Bimi Rexhepi provided a statement to CTV News on Tuesday, alleging fraudulent documents were used.

“I can confirm at least one patron fake their vaccination status to get in. The restaurant checked everybody, we followed the rules but this is inevitable. There are some people out there that are able to put others at risk. None of our staff were working with COVID,” said the statement.

CTV News reached out to the restaurant again on Thursday but they said “no comment.”

Nesathurai said there are usually several things that could be done to prevent an outbreak.

“Typically outbreaks of this nature have multiple levels, multiple things that could have been done better,” he said.

WECHU has asked anyone who was at the restaurant between Nov. 18 and Dec. 2 to get tested, and any household contacts of those people.