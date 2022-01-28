WECHU reports woman in 70s dies, 103 COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 221 new high risk cases of COVID-19, one additional death and 103 hospitalizations on Friday.

The health unit says a woman in her 70s from the community has died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 543 people.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

The region has 1,662 active cases.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit says 103 people are in hospital with the virus on Friday, including 11 in the ICU. That’s the same as 103 hospitalizations reported on Thursday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ slightly depending on the time of reporting.

Windsor Regional Hospital reported 70 people with COVID in hospital on Thursday. WRH says 40 are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, 23 are fully vaccinated and 17 are unvaccinated. There are 10 COVID patients in the ICU – nine are being primarily treated for the virus. Eight are unvaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

According to Erie Shores Healthcare on Friday, there are 22 patients with COVID in hospital. Fourteen patients are being primarily treated for the virus. Eleven COVID patients are unvaccinated and three are vaccinated.

In-patients at Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare on Tuesday with confirmed COVID-19 were: 18 fully vaccinated and one unvaccinated.

81 OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

28 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

10 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

29 Community Outbreaks

14 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED