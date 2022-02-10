WECHU reports two new COVID-19 deaths, 62 hospitalizations

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two additional COVID-19 deaths, 119 new high risk cases and 62 hospitalizations on Thursday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 572 people. WECHU has one woman in her 50s and one man in his 80s from the community has died.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

The region has 641 active high risk cases on Thursday. That’s down from 695 cases on Wednesday.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit says there are 62 people in local hospitals with the virus on Thursday, including eight cases in the ICU. That’s down from 67 reported on Wednesday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ slightly depending on the time of reporting.

Windsor Regional Hospital reported 53 people with COVID in hospital on Wednesday. WRH says 30 are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, 19 are fully vaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and six are unvaccinated. There are five COVID patients in the ICU – four are being primarily treated for the virus. Of those patients three are fully vaccinated and one is unvaccinated.

According to Erie Shores Healthcare on Thursday, there are 13 patients with COVID in hospital. Eleven patients are being primarily treated for the virus. Five COVID patients are unvaccinated and six are vaccinated.

At Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare on Thursday, there is one vaccinated in-patient with confirmed COVID-19.

48 OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

15 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

6 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

20 Community Outbreaks

7 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED