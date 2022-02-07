WECHU reports three new COVID-19 deaths, 360 high risk cases over three days

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three additional COVID-19 deaths and 360 new high risk cases over the past three days.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 565 people. One woman in her 60s and two men in their 70s, all from the community, have died.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

The region has 672 active high risk cases. That’s down from 728 on Thursday.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

WECHU says there are 70 people in local hospitals with the virus on Monday, including 10 cases in the ICU. That’s the same number as reported on Friday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ slightly depending on the time of reporting.

Windsor Regional Hospital reported 61 people with COVID in hospital on Sunday. WRH says 30 are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, 23 are fully vaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and six are unvaccinated. There are four COVID patients in the ICU – two are being primarily treated for the virus. The two patients are fully vaccinated.

According to Erie Shores Healthcare on Monday, there are nine patients with COVID in hospital. Six patients are being primarily treated for the virus. Three COVID patients are unvaccinated and three are vaccinated.

At Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare on Monday, there were two vaccinated in-patients with confirmed COVID-19.

62 OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

21 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

8 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

22 Community Outbreaks

11 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED