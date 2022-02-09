WECHU reports one new COVID-19 death, 67 hospitalizations

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one additional COVID-19 death, 136 new high risk cases and 67 hospitalizations on Wednesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 570 people. One woman in her 90s from the community has died.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

The region has 695 active high risk cases on Wednesday. That’s up from 656 cases on Tuesday.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit says there are 67 people in local hospitals with the virus on Wednesday, including 9 cases in the ICU. That’s down from 68 reported on Tuesday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ slightly depending on the time of reporting.

Windsor Regional Hospital reported 50 people with COVID in hospital on Tuesday. WRH says 31 are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, 24 are fully vaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and six are unvaccinated. There are five COVID patients in the ICU – three are being primarily treated for the virus. Those three patients are fully vaccinated.

According to Erie Shores Healthcare on Wednesday, there are 12 patients with COVID in hospital. Nine patients are being primarily treated for the virus. Four COVID patients are unvaccinated and five are vaccinated.

At Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare on Wednesday, there is one vaccinated in-patient with confirmed COVID-19.

48 OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

15 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

6 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

19 Community Outbreaks

8 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED