WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one new COVID-19 case on Wednesday, but an overall decrease of two cases in the region.

The WECHU says the decrease comes from another data clean-up of historical cases. The one new case is still under investigation.

Windsor-Essex now has had a total of 16,832 COVID-19 cases including 16,369 residents who have recovered.

WECHU says 28 cases are considered active. Of the active cases, eight are variants of concern and 20 are non-variants.

There are 11 Windsor-Essex residents with COVID-19 in the hospital, including one person in the ICU.

The local death toll related to the virus has reached 435.

The WECHU is currently monitoring two outbreaks, one at a workplace in the manufacturing sector in Lakeshore and one community outbreak at the Downtown Mission.

Windsor-Essex County residents vaccinated:

276,078 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

90,034 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine

186,044 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine

A total of 462,122 doses have been administered to WEC residents

The health unit says 74.8 per cent of Windsor-Essex residents have received at least one dose while 52.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.