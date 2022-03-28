WECHU reports no new deaths, 38 COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 253 new high-risk COVID-19 cases and 8 hospitalizations since Friday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 592 people.

Of the new cases, 69 were reported on Saturday, 83 on Sunday and 74 on Monday.

Windsor-Essex has 313 active high-risk cases on Monday.

WECHU says due to changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit reports 38 patients in local hospitals with the virus on Thursday, including three cases in the ICU. This is an increase from Friday when WECHU reported 34 COVID patients in area hospitals. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ depending on time of reporting.

13 ACTIVE OUTBREAKS

5 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

3 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

5 Community Outbreaks

0 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED