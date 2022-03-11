WECHU reports no new deaths, 26 hospitalizations

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit sign in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit sign in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Pandemic 101: Essential facts and myths about COVID-19

Over the past two years, an unprecedented tsunami of information has guided pandemic decision making around the world. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of essential COVID-19 facts and myths about the disease, masks, vaccines, and more.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver