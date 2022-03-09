WECHU reports no new deaths, 22 hospitalizations in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no additional COVID-19 deaths, 77 new high-risk cases and 22 hospitalizations on Wednesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 583 people.

Windsor-Essex has 255 active high-risk cases on Wednesday.

WECHU says due to changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit reports 22 patients in local hospitals with the virus on Wednesday, including five cases in the ICU. That’s a decrease from 27 on Tuesday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ depending on time of reporting.

Windsor Regional Hospital reported 19 people with COVID in hospital on Tuesday. WRH says eight are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, five are fully vaccinated and three are unvaccinated. There are three COVID patients in the ICU. All three are being primarily treated for the virus. Two are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare reported Tuesday there are less than five people with confirmed COVID-19 in the hospital.

According to Erie Shores Healthcare on Friday, there are four patients with COVID in the hospital. Two vaccinated patients are being primarily treated for the virus.

12 OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

6 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

0 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

6 Community Outbreaks

0 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED

355,763 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

86.2% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose

342,038 WEC residents are fully vaccinated

82.9% of WEC residents 5+ are fully vaccinated

189,882 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine.

53.7% of WEC residents 18+ have received a 3rd dose/booster

More details coming.