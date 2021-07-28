Advertisement
WECHU reports five new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex, but net increase of two
Published Wednesday, July 28, 2021 9:36AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, July 28, 2021 9:41AM EDT
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit on July 2, 2021. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The health unit says five cases were reported yesterday but due to routine data cleaning and case review a net increase of two cases was observed.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:
- 3 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 1 case is community acquired
- 1 case is travel related
There are no COVID-19 cases in the hospital in the region.
There is one workplace outbreak in Windsor-Essex.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,874 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,416 people who have recovered.
The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 435 people.