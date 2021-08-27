WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 70 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 17,904 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 16,993 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

An increase of 70 cases from yesterday

5 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

3 cases are community acquired

62 cases are still under investigation

In total there are 10 active outbreaks in Windsor-Essex. There are outbreaks at nine workplaces across various sectors and one community, its location is listed by the health unit as Ste. Anne's Parish in Tecumseh and Pelee Island Winery in Kingsville. The Delta variant has been identified at each outbreak.

The health unit also reported two possible public exposures one at Urban Field House in Emeryville on Aug. 15 and another Wild Child Nightlife in Windsor on Aug. 14 from 10:30 p.m. to Aug. 15 at 2:30 a.m. WECHU asks those who visited the locations to get tested immediately and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Active COVID-19 cases in the community is at 472, of those cases 250 are variants of concern, and 222 non-variants are active.

The health unit says 2,741 preliminary or confirmed variant of concern cases have been identified.

There are 15 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital including five people in ICU.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 439 people.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:

298,795 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

27,242 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine

271,553 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine

A total of 570,348 doses have been administered to WEC residents

78.7 per cent of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose

71.6 per cent of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated