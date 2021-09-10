Advertisement
WECHU reports 66 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Published Friday, September 10, 2021 9:38AM EDT Last Updated Friday, September 10, 2021 9:45AM EDT
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 66 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 444 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 18,852 confirmed cases of the virus, including 17,865 people who have recovered.
There are 17 people who have tested positive hospitalized in the region. Windsor Regional Hospital reports four patients with COVID in the ICU, three are unvaccinated and one is partially vaccinated.
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
- 16 workplaces
- 1 Long-term care home
- 2 community outbreaks
