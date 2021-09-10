WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 66 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 444 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 18,852 confirmed cases of the virus, including 17,865 people who have recovered.

There are 17 people who have tested positive hospitalized in the region. Windsor Regional Hospital reports four patients with COVID in the ICU, three are unvaccinated and one is partially vaccinated.

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

16 workplaces

1 Long-term care home

2 community outbreaks

More coming.