WECHU reports 65 new high-risk COVID cases, two additional deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two additional COVID-19 deaths, 65 new high-risk cases and 27 hospitalizations on Tuesday.

According to the health unit, one man in his 40s from the community and one man in his 80s from a long-term care or retirement home have passed away.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has now reached 587 people.

Windsor-Essex has 211 active high-risk cases on Tuesday.

WECHU says due to changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit reports 27 patients in local hospitals with the virus on Tuesday, including three cases in the ICU. That’s up from the 25 patients reported on Monday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ depending on time of reporting.

Windsor Regional Hospital reported 23 people with COVID in hospital on Monday. WRH says 14 are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, 10 are fully vaccinated and four are unvaccinated. There are two COVID patients in the ICU. Both are being primarily treated for the virus. Both are unvaccinated.

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare reported Thursday there are less than five people with confirmed COVID-19 in the hospital.

The Erie Shores Healthcare reported on March 4 there are three patients with COVID-19 in hospital. Two are primarily being treated for COVID and both are fully vaccinated.

5 ACTIVE OUTBREAKS

2 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

0 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

3 Community Outbreaks

0 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED