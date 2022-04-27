WECHU reports 60 COVID-19 hospitalizations, no new deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 108 new high-risk COVID-19 cases, 60 hospitalizations and no additional deaths on Wednesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 608 people.

Windsor-Essex has 364 active high-risk cases. WECHU says due to changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit reports 60 patients in local hospitals with the virus on Tuesday, including four cases in the ICU. That is a decrease compared to 74 on Tuesday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ depending on time of reporting.

27 ACTIVE OUTBREAKS

19 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

3 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

4 Community Outbreaks

1 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED